13 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:

1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital.

2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO.

3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell Health Medical Center in East Orange, N.J.

4. Steven Hankins is the new COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo., part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

5. Heather King was named president and COO of Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

6. Mike Mudd was named COO of Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

7. Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization.

8. Robert Riney, former COO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, was named president and CEO of the organization.

9. Michael Stern was named COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

10. Nancy Susick, RN, was named Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's new COO for acute and post-acute services.

11. Lisa Tzanakis was named COO of Port Charlotte-based HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

12. Rob Vasquez was named COO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas).

13. Michele Volpe was named COO of Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System.