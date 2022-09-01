12 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 1:

1. Christopher Landry was named CFO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va.

2. Scott Wolfe was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Fountain Hill, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network.

3. Henrietta Skeens was named CFO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

4. Mary Bevier was named CFO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.

5. Dustin Thomas was named CFO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.

6. Boyd Chappell was named CFO of Wellsville, N.Y.-based Jones Memorial Hospital.

7. Jennifer Doll was named senior vice president and CFO of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health.

8. Vincent McDermott was named CFO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham Community Division.

9. Sherron Rogers was named CFO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

10. Howard Brown was named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health South Central Region.

11. Adelane Kelly was named CFO of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.



12. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.