8 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

Cerner announced Mark Erceg will become the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company's new executive vice president and CFO, effective Feb. 22.



Google sister company Verily appointed Preston Simons as its new CIO.



Verily also welcomed Andreas "Drew" Panayiotou as its chief marketing officer.



Healthcare technology company Innovacer named Sean Hogan general manager of its provider business.



The FDA appointed University of Michigan computer science researcher Kevin Fu to serve as the agency's first acting director of medical device cybersecurity. He will retain his position at the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based university while serving at the FDA.



Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, has joined the board of directors for workers compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations.



Jeff Bezos announced he is stepping down from his post as CEO of Amazon and will transition to a leadership role on the company's board later this year.



Nolan Chang, MD, was named executive vice president of strategy, corporate development, and finance for The Permanente Federation's National Permanente Leadership Team.

