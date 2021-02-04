Social media posts of COVID-19 vaccine cards lead to scams, identity theft

The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers not to post photos of their COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media after an uptick in scams and concerns about potential identify theft.

In a Jan. 29 blog post, the BBB urged people to practice safe social media practices and instead of posting photos of their vaccine card to rather share a vaccine sticker or use a profile frame.

The COVID-19 vaccine cards show the recipient's full name, birthdate and where they got their shot, all of which are valuable information that hackers and scammers can use. The BBB also warned about ongoing scams in Britain, where scammers were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok, according to the blog post.

The BBB said it is likely similar scams will make their way to the U.S. and Canada.

