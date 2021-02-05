AARP to Congress: Many older Americans struggling with online vaccine scheduling process

AARP sent a letter Feb. 3 to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce detailing its members' frustrations with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout process, including their struggles to interact with online vaccination registration systems.

The letter — signed by AARP's chief advocacy and engagement officer, Nancy LeaMond — said that many older Americans do not have reliable internet access and/or lack experience using online appointment platforms. It also pointed out that some states require patients to visit multiple websites just to track appointment availability, something older Americans often find confusing or difficult to navigate.

AARP urged the federal government to work with states to create centralized toll-free call lines for vaccine appointment scheduling. It also encouraged the federal government to develop a centralized and easy-to-use online tool allowing users to enter their ZIP code and see where they can schedule a vaccination appointment, as well as what they should expect.

"We have heard so many questions from AARP members about when and how they can expect to be vaccinated, who will notify them, what information they will need to provide, and where they can sign up," Ms. LeaMond wrote. "Clear information on what they can anticipate and when they may have the opportunity to receive the vaccine would be of tremendous value and will help to reduce the growing frustration around the COVID-19 vaccination process."

