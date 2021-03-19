18 health IT exec moves in 2021
From executive positions at health systems to health-focused leadership roles at tech giants to a newly created position at the FDA, here are the health IT executive moves Becker's Hospital Review has covered so far in 2021.
- Google Health hired Charles DeShazer, MD, to be its director of clinical products.
- Philips named Shez Partovi, MD, its new chief innovation and strategy officer.
- Bradford Newton was named CIO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health.
- Hank Capps, MD, was named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.
- Mark Erceg became Cerner's new executive vice president and CFO.
- Google sister company Verily appointed Preston Simons as its new CIO.
- Verily welcomed Andreas "Drew" Panayiotou as its chief marketing officer.
- Healthcare technology company Innovacer named Sean Hogan general manager of its provider business.
- The FDA appointed University of Michigan computer science researcher Kevin Fu to serve as the agency's first acting director of medical device cybersecurity. He will retain his position at the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based university while serving at the FDA.
- Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors for workers compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations.
- Jeff Bezos announced he is stepping down from his post as CEO of Amazon and will transition to a leadership role on the company's board later this year.
- Nolan Chang, MD, was named executive vice president of strategy, corporate development, and finance for The Permanente Federation's National Permanente Leadership Team.
- Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, left the company after losing her bid for a seat in Congress.
- John Peterzalek, Cerner's executive vice president and chief client and services officer, left the company.
- Randy Sims, Cerner's chief legal officer, left the company.
- Eric Perakslis, PhD, became the new chief science and digital officer at the Durham, N.C.-based Duke Clinical Research Institute, part of the Duke University School of Medicine.
- Martin Schroeter was chosen by IBM to lead its new IT infrastructure and managed services spinoff company NewCo.
- Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.
