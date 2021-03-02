Philips appoints new chief innovation and strategy officer

Philips on March 2 named Shez Partovi, MD, its new chief innovation and strategy officer, effective March 22.

Dr. Partovi will replace Jeroen Tas, who has served in the role since 2017. Mr. Tas will help facilitate Dr. Partovi's transition into the role until July 1.

Dr. Partovi most recently worked as Amazon's worldwide head of business development for healthcare, life sciences and medical devices, where he led market strategy, customer cloud transformation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning efforts. Before joining Amazon in 2018, he worked as the chief digital officer and senior vice president of digital transformation at San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Mr. Tas will take on a part-time position at Philips and will work to develop the company’s strategic business growth until the end of 2022.

