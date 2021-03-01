7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota partnered with Google Cloud to create an education program for students pursuing healthcare careers, the university announced Feb. 12.

2. Google is planning to open its first office in Minnesota as part of its ongoing health partnership with Rochester-based Mayo Clinic.

3. The CDC teamed up with Boston Children's Hospital and healthcare software company Castlight Health to launch a website to help Americans find which vaccine providers in their area have COVID-19 vaccines in stock.

4. A group of epidemiologists, backed by Google, launched an open-access data platform that houses more than 5 million anonymized COVID-19 records from 160 countries. The researchers are from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston-based Northeastern University, Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University, Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University, Seattle-based University of Washington and University of Oxford.

5. Bloomington-based Indiana University researchers collaborated with a team from Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy to create a publicly available dashboard that visualizes the relationship between misinformation on Twitter and COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.

6. Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh developed a new machine learning tool to be used in clinical forecasting, according to a study supported by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

7. Google and St. Louis-based Ascension are continuing the collaboration they began in 2018 by rolling out a tool to help clinicians better organize and search for patient information.

