Epidemiologists launch open-access data platform with 5M+ COVID-19 records

An international group of epidemiologists on Feb. 24 launched an open-access data platform that houses more than 5 million anonymized COVID-19 records from 160 countries.

The website can be reached at global.health. Each record can contain various information about the case, including data on travel history, demographics, testing and outcomes.

Google provided $1.25 million in funding for the project. It is led by researchers from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston-based Northeastern University, Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University, Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University, Seattle-based University of Washington and University of Oxford.

