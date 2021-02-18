Report: Feds investigating New York's reporting of nursing home COVID-19 deaths

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office’s alleged underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes will be investigated by the FBI and the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, the Albany Times-Union reported Feb. 17.

The investigation is in its early stages and is focusing on the some of the senior members of Mr. Cuomo's COVID-19 task force, an anonymous source told the newspaper.

On Jan. 28, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report saying the state had delayed reporting the deaths of nearly 4,000 COVID-19 patients who died at hospitals after being infected in their nursing homes. It said the state had underreported COVID-19-related deaths of nursing home residents by about 50 percent.



An anonymous aide told ABC News the administration withheld the data from state lawmakers to prevent the death toll from being used against New York by the White House.

More articles on data analytics:

Data gaps will delay FDA's COVID-19 vaccine monitoring system for 'weeks or months'

UC Health, California health department to roll out COVID-19 data modeling system

Ohio has missed 4,000 deaths in COVID-19 data reporting since November

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.