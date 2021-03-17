Google taps former Highmark exec to lead clinical products

Google Health has hired Charles DeShazer, MD, to be its director of clinical products, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dr. DeShazer most recently served as the chief medical officer at health insurer Highmark, a role he held for four years.

At Google, he will focus on the development of Care Studio, the tech giant's EHR search tool pilot program.

More articles on digital transformation:

Ascension Ventures, Alphabet venture fund join $140M funding round for digital kidney care provider

Jefferson Health, General Catalyst partner to launch digital health engagement platform

Providence-backed Tegria acquires health IT consulting firm: 3 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.