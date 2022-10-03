9 health systems installing new EHR systems

Here are nine health systems that have implemented new EHR systems since Sept. 9.

Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor. The move comes as the hospital was dissatisfied with its other EHR system.



Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital implemented Meditech's EHR system on Oct. 1. The new platform aims to improve the health system's workflows and exchange of information between the hospital and the Houlton Regional Hospital Outpatient Physician Office practices.





Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health went live with its Epic EHR system on Oct. 1. The Epic EHR system will replace the health system's current medical record and patient billing software, Meditech.





McLeansboro, Ill.-based Hamilton Memorial Hospital District transitioned to its Epic EHR system on Sept. 17.





Washington County (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics will receive a $753,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install Epic's EHR system. The EHR install will begin in November and is expected to be completed in November of 2023.





Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center is receiving a $650,000 grant to install an Epic EHR system. The new Epic EHR will allow patient records from Garrett Regional Medical Center to be shared more quickly with specialists at WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities.





Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is switching from its Oracle Cerner EHR system to an Epic EHR system. The health system made the switch on Oct. 1. According to Emory Healthcare, the new system will help it seamlessly share patient records and improve its billing and scheduling functions.