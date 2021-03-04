9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Nine hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since Feb. 19:

1. El Camino Health plans $149M renovation project

Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health plans to invest $149 million to upgrade the women's health and maternity center on its Mountain View campus.

2. Sanford plans new hospital in North Dakota

Sanford Health plans to build a hospital and clinic in Williston, N.D., the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system said March 2.

3. HCA opens Colorado hospital

Denver-based HealthOne, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened a hospital in Centennial, Colo., on March 1.

4. HCA, U of Central Florida open 64-bed Florida hospital

The University of Central Florida and HCA Healthcare opened their jointly owned $175 million UCF Lake Nona Medical Center in Orlando March 1.

5. Novant breaks ground on $180M Charlotte medical campus

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health recently broke ground on its $180 million hospital campus in Charlotte, N.C.

6. UC Davis Health plans $3.75B expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates.

7. Novant to invest $222M to expand Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health plans to invest $222 million to build a critical care tower on its Forsyth Medical Center campus in Winston-Salem, N.C., the health system said Feb. 25.

8. Georgia hospital plans $700M expansion

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, a 557-bed hospital in Gainesville, is planning a new 11-story patient tower that will cost an estimated $700 million.

9. Exceptional Healthcare to break ground on Arizona hospital

Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, will break ground March 12 on its community hospital in Yuma, Ariz.

