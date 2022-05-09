5 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects have been recently announced or have advanced. Becker's reported on the following five projects in the last week.

1. ThedaCare breaks ground on $100M hospital modernization project

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare broke ground on its $100 million hospital modernization project for ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, which will double the size of the current emergency department.

2. Ascension St. Vincent to build hospital next to Purdue University

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent is planning a neighborhood hospital to provide inpatient and emergency care next to the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, Ind.

3. Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $155M Minnesota hospital expansion

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground May 5 on its $155 million hospital expansion project in Mankato, Minn., a spokesperson for the system confirmed to Becker's.

4. Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements

Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion expansion plan at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, WBUR reported May 4.

5. $114M Texas replacement hospital will be twice as big, require no financing

Reeves County Hospital in Pecos, Texas, is planning a $114 million replacement facility that will double its size, the Odessa American reported May 3. And will be paid for in cash.