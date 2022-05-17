UNC Health opens 80-bed tower

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health opened its 107,000-square-foot patient tower, which includes 80 patient beds and six inpatient dialysis bays, at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough (N.C.) Campus.

With the new tower, the facility has 163 licensed beds and the hospital spans 365,000 square feet, according to a May 16 news release.

The project added 100 jobs, UNC Health said.

"UNC Health is extremely excited to see continued growth and expansion on our Hillsborough campus," Jeff Strickler, COO of the Hillsborough Campus, said in the release. "The new tower represents a beautiful, state-of-the-art destination for both our family medicine and adult inpatient rehabilitation teams."