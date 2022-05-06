ThedaCare breaks ground on $100M hospital modernization project

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare broke ground on its $100 million hospital modernization project for ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, which will double the size of the current emergency department.

The project will create 20 exam rooms, including specialized rooms for trauma and behavioral health, ThedaCare said in a May 6 news release.

Other highlights of the project include improved space for stroke patients, updated operating rooms with robotic surgical equipment, an enhanced family birth center and a new space for the women's center.

The project's anticipated completion is fall 2023.