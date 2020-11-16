15 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Fifteen hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. Trinity seeks OK for Chicago outpatient center where it's closing hospital

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is seeking approval to build an outpatient center in a South Side Chicago neighborhood where it plans to close its 170-year-old inpatient hospital next year.

2. Renown to invest $469M in renovations, expansions

Renown Health plans to invest $469 million into renovations and expansions, the Reno, Nev.-based system said Nov. 12.

3. West Virginia health system seeks to quadruple hospital's bed count

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Hospitals is seeking to increase the number of inpatient beds at Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center from 10 to 42.

4. MU Health plan for $232M children's hospital advances

MU Health Care's plan to invest $232 million to build a new children's hospital in Columbia, Mo., secured a key approval.

5. Orlando Health buys 80 acres for medical campus

Orlando (Fla.) Health finalized its purchase of 80 acres of land in Lakeland, Fla., which it will use to build a medical campus with a 360-bed hospital.

6. TMC HealthCare plans 60-bed Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare plans to build a 60-bed hospital in southeast Tucson.

7. Louisiana hospital opens new emergency department

Ascension Parish Neighborhood Hospital, a 14-bed emergency room and 10-bed inpatient hospital in Baton Rouge, La., began accepting patients Nov. 9.

8. Inova buys more land for Virginia hospital campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has purchased more land for its new hospital campus.

9. Exceptional Healthcare to build 6 hospitals in Arizona

Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, plans to build at least six community hospitals across Arizona, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

10. U of Oklahoma Medical Center opens 144-bed tower

The University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City has opened its 144-bed tower to patients.

11. IU Health Frankfort Hospital opens

The replacement facility for IU Health Frankfort (Ind.) Hospital has opened to patients, according to the health system's website.

12. Voters approve $1.74B bond for Seattle hospital revamp

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle will be getting major upgrades after a $1.74 billion bond measure to finance the deal was approved by voters Nov. 3.

13. Banner Health opens 124-bed hospital

Phoenix-based Banner Health opened its 124-bed hospital in Chandler, Ariz., to patients Nov. 2.

14. Baptist Health Care breaks ground on $615M campus

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care broke ground on a $615 million healthcare campus.

15. MidMichigan opens $30M heart and vascular center

Midland-based MidMichigan Health's $30 million heart and vascular center opened its doors to patients Nov. 9.

