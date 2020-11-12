MidMichigan opens $30M heart and vascular center

Midland-based MidMichigan Health's $30 million heart and vascular center opened its doors to patients Nov. 9.

The 170,700-square-foot facility consolidates all of MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland's heart and vascular physician offices and specialty clinics in one location.

The facility also houses cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services, cardiovascular testing, and interventional and surgical cardiovascular services.

Construction of the facility began in 2017.

In 2019, MidMichigan recorded more than 82,000 outpatient and 4,000 inpatient cardiovascular visits.

