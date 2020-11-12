Duke surgeons perform 1,500th heart transplant

Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., recently completed its 1,500th heart transplant, making it the fifth transplant center in the U.S. to hit this milestone, The News & Observer reported Nov. 11.

Surgeons at the hospital completed the 1,500th transplant in late October. 

 

The hospital credits this achievement in part to a new transplant technique known as "donation after circulatory death," which has expanded the pool of donor hearts available for transplants. The process involves using a donor heart from a patient who's died of cardiac arrest.  

Duke University Hospital became the first hospital in the U.S. to use this transplant technique last year, according to The News & Observer. In total, Duke's transplant team has performed about 35 such transplants over the past year.

