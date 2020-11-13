West Virginia health system seeks to quadruple hospital's bed count

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Hospitals is seeking to increase the number of inpatient beds at Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center from 10 to 42.

WVU Hospitals opened an emergency department and 10 inpatient beds at Fairmont Medical Center in late June. At the time, the immediate goal was to ensure continued access to healthcare services. WVU Hospitals reopened the facility a few months after it was shut down by Irvine, Calif-based Alecto Healthcare Services.

"Now that the Fairmont operations have stabilized, we have a better understanding of how the Fairmont campus can best serve the needs of the region," Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said in a Nov. 9 news release. "We believe that increasing the number of inpatient beds available at Fairmont Medical Center will allow us to best utilize providers to care for higher acuity patients in Fairmont and maximize efficiencies on the campus."

WVU Hospitals plans to file a certificate of need application with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to add 32 beds at Fairmont Medical Center.

