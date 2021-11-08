13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 18 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. St. Luke's unveils campus with 80-bed hospital

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System dedicated its Carbon Campus hospital in Leighton, Pa.

2. UC San Diego begins $2.5B+ medical campus construction project

University of California San Diego broke ground on the first phase of its 15-year, $2.5 billion to $3 billion construction project, which in total has five phases.

3. Alexian Brothers breaks ground on $107M hospital improvement project

Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., began its $107 million improvement project Nov. 3, which will expand and renovate the facility.

4. South Carolina system to relocate hospital, expand footprint in 2030 strategic plan

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is relocating its Roper Hospital from the Charleston peninsula to make it easier for patients to access it, as well as expanding its footprint and modernizing technology through its 2030 strategic plan.

5. Ascension hospital celebrates progress on $300M campus modernization project

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown celebrated construction progress on its new surgery and critical care tower and a rehabilitation hospital being built in partnership with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

6. OHSU approved for $650M expansion after COVID delay

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University's board of directors approved a $650 million expansion to its hospital Oct. 29, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Penn Medicine opens $1.6B hospital

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine opened its 17-story, $1.6 billion hospital, the Pavilion, Oct. 30, the University of Pennsylvania's largest capital project and the biggest hospital project in the Philadelphia area, according to the health system.

8. Mercy Health breaks ground on $200M hospital

Construction began Oct. 29 on Mason, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Kings Mills Hospital, a 172,000-square-foot, $200 million facility.

9. Lee Health to build 52-acre hospital campus

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health said Oct. 28 it is planning to build a hospital campus on 52 acres of land in Fort Myers.

10. UChicago Medicine plans expansion, microhospital in Indiana

University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a 116,000-square-foot medical facility with a microhospital in northwest Indiana.

11. Atrium, Novant battle for hospital beds in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Novant Health, the biggest health systems in Charlotte, are competing to add more hospital beds in Mecklenburg County.

12. Children's Health to nearly triple bed count at 1 campus

To keep up with its growing population, Dallas-based Children's Health on Oct. 26 broke ground on its 300,000-square-foot tower at its Plano, Texas, campus, which will increase the total number of beds from 72 to 212.

13. Wisconsin hospital to expand ED through $100M project

The ThedaCare board of trustees approved a $100 million investment to enhance services at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (Wis.), which includes an expanded emergency department.