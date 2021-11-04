Alexian Brothers breaks ground on $107M hospital improvement project

Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., began its $107 million improvement project Nov. 3, which will expand and renovate the facility, the Daily Herald reported.

An additional 70,000 square feet will be added, and the existing 201,000 square feet will be renovated, according to the article.

The project will add two floors to the east tower of the hospital, update its operating and recovery areas, and create new inpatient rooms for neurological and spinal treatment.

Construction is expected to take about 2½ years, the article said.