South Carolina system to relocate hospital, expand footprint in 2030 strategic plan

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is relocating its Roper Hospital from the Charleston peninsula to make it easier for patients to access it, as well as expanding its footprint and modernizing technology through its 2030 strategic plan.

The new location will be upgraded so it can hold against natural disasters like floods, hurricanes and earthquakes, according to a press release from the system.

Other improvements include:

An expansion of Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in Summerville, S.C., and acquisition of more land in areas where a large number of residents live

Installation of Epic's EHR, which will make it easier for patients and medical providers to access records

An expansion of key service lines, including cancer care and orthopedics

An improvement of finances, talent management and operational efficiency to advance sustainability of the system

A reduction of costs for employers and large populations of patients, like those on Medicare

"Today, I make this promise that whether you live in downtown Charleston or the farthest reaches of Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties, Roper St. Francis Healthcare will be a short drive away to serve your health care needs," said CEO Jeffrey DiLisi, MD. "This strategic plan serves as our beacon to making primary and specialty care services more convenient for all of the communities we serve."