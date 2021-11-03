Ascension hospital celebrates progress on $300M campus modernization project

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown celebrated construction progress on its new surgery and critical care tower and a rehabilitation hospital it is building in partnership with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

The projects are part of Ascension's $300 million campus modernization project, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

The projects focus on simpler access, easier navigation around the facilities, boutique retail, underground parking for each new building and technology-enabled communication zones, the news release said.

"It's remarkable that we have continued this growth during a pandemic, and I am incredibly proud and thankful for every physician, nurse, clinical leader, and team member within the walls of our healthcare community," said Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown CEO Shubhada Jagasia. "Through our Midtown Modernization and the leadership of our physician partners, we are enhancing the way we deliver healthcare in Nashville and beyond."