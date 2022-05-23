10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects recently have been completed, announced or advanced. Becker's has reported on these 10 since May 10.

1. UCSF receives board approval for $4.3B hospital

The University of California San Francisco received approval from the University of California's board of regents to build a $4.3 billion hospital at the UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco.

2. Trinity Health System plans $12M neighborhood hospital in Ohio

Steubenville, Ohio-based Trinity Health System plans to build a $12 million hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio, The Intelligencer reported May 19.

3. Advocate Aurora to build $74M Wisconsin hospital after COVID-19 delay

Advocate Aurora Health will start building a $74 million, 70,000-square-foot hospital this month. The hospital will expand a health center and be called Aurora Medical Center-Fond du Lac (Wis.), Fox 11 News reported May 16.

4. Mercy Health to build 241-bed hospital in Ohio

Mercy Health-Youngstown (Ohio) will build a 241-bed hospital and medical office complex next to Kent State University's Trumbull Campus in Warren, Ohio.

5. Cleveland Clinic to demolish historic theater to build neuro institute

Cleveland Clinic plans to tear down the former building of the Cleveland Play House to make space for a 1-million-square-foot neurological institute on the system's main campus.

6. UNC Health opens 80-bed tower

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health opened its 107,000-square-foot patient tower, which includes 80 patient beds and six inpatient dialysis bays, at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough (N.C.) Campus.

7. Marshfield Clinic opens 12-bed Wisconsin hospital

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened its new hospital in Stevens Point, Wis., on May 13.

8. Catholic Health breaks ground on $500M pavilion

Catholic Health broke ground May 12 on a $500 million patient care pavilion at its Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y.

9. Baptist Health plans inpatient hospital, outpatient community in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is planning an inpatient hospital and outpatient healthcare community in Crestwood, Ky.

10. U of California-Davis starts demolition for $3B tower

Construction crews began demolishing temporary offices to build a nearly $3.8 billion tower at Sacramento-based University of California Davis Medical Center, the Sacramento Bee reported May 10.