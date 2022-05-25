Penn Highlands breaks ground on $70M hospital, medical office building

DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has broken ground on a $70 million hospital and medical office building in State College, Pa.

The hospital will be named Penn Highlands State College, according to a May 25 news release from the health system. The medical office building will be next to the hospital and will offer outpatient services.

The project includes an emergency department with 10 private treatment rooms and a trauma room, a surgical department with three operating suites and an endoscopy procedure room, and 18 private inpatient rooms. There also will be a medical imaging department and a pulmonary function lab.

The project is slated for completion in the spring of 2024.