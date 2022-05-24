BayCare Florida hospital opens $152M tower

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based St. Anthony's Hospital opened its $152 million patient tower, which adds 90 private rooms, Tampa Bay Times reported May 24.

The expansion adds 143,000 square feet to the hospital, which is now licensed for 448 beds, BayCare said in a May 4 news release.

The tower includes noninvasive cardiology, preadmission testing for surgical patients, three additional surgical suites, inpatient dialysis and more, according to the news release.

St. Anthony's is part of Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare Health System. BayCare is investing $250 million in improvements at the campus, according to Tampa Bay Times.