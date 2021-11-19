10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. Temple plans hospital for women's health

Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System said Nov. 18 it will turn the campus it acquired earlier this year into a hospital for women's health.

2. UAB Health breaks ground on $400M facility

Bessemer, Alabama-based Medical West Hospital Authority, an affiliate of UAB Health System, began construction Nov. 17 on its new 412,000-square-foot hospital and 127,000-square-foot medical office building, which is a $400 million investment.

3. UCI breaks ground on $1.3B medical complex

University of California Irvine and UCI Health began construction on their $1.3 billion medical complex, which includes a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency room.

4. HCA Florida moves 11 facilities to new brand, opens $360M hospital

Eleven of Fort Lauderdale-based HCA Florida Healthcare's 400 affiliates in the state adopted the system's brand Nov. 15, including four existing hospitals, six freestanding emergency rooms and a new hospital. The $360 million, 330,000-square-foot HCA Florida University Hospital opened Nov. 15 in Davie, Fla.

5. CHS cuts ribbon on $118M Indiana hospital

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 12 for its $118 million hospital in Indiana.

6. 15 years in the making: $840M Robley Rex VA Medical Center breaks ground

The Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground Nov. 11 on its Louisville, Ky.-based $840 million hospital called the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, about 15 years after the department announced the plans.

7. Children's Hospital New Orleans completes $300M expansion

Children's Hospital New Orleans opened its 230,000-square-foot, $300 million campus expansion Nov. 10, which took four years to complete and increased the hospital's footprint by more than 50 percent.

8. Geisinger to build $180M orthopedic care facility

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is investing $180 million to build a multifloor freestanding orthopedic care facility in Buckhorn, Pa., which will be called the Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania.

9. ProHealth to open Wisconsin hospital in January

ProHealth Care will open its Mukwonago, Wis., hospital Jan. 24, which will be a full-service community hospital under ProHealth's Waukesha location and the fourth hospital in the health system.



10. Orlando Health breaks ground on 320K-square-foot hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 9 for its 320,000-square-foot Lake Mary, Fla., campus, which includes two six-story towers.