Children's Hospital New Orleans completes $300M expansion

Children's Hospital New Orleans opened its new 230,000-square-foot, $300 million campus expansion Nov. 10, which took four years to complete and increased the hospital's footprint by more than 50 percent.

The expansion includes new clinical care space, which allows growth in heart care, cancer care, and surgical and emergency services, according to a news release emailed to Becker's. It also has a new freestanding behavioral health center.

Along with the enhanced services, there is family housing, gardens, playgrounds and green space, the news release said.

"Today, we celebrate the completion of the $300 million transformation of our campus, an unprecedented investment in child health for Louisiana and the Gulf South," CEO John Nickens said. "What's most exciting is what this new day means for the children and families we serve. Together, with our academic partners at LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, we are poised to take on the health challenges our kids and communities are facing by offering the highest level of pediatric care, right here in Louisiana."