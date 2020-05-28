The nation's top 17 patient-recommended hospitals

The following hospitals were the top patient-recommended hospitals in the country, according to updated HCAHPS scores. Pennsylvania had four highly recommended hospitals, more than any other state.

At least 93 percent of patients at these 17 hospitals responded, "Yes, I would definitely recommend the hospital."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

California

Patients' Hospital of Redding

Illinois

Hopedale Hospital

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago

Kansas

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Louisiana

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

North Carolina

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Nebraska

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Ohio

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Oklahoma

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Tulsa)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Philadelphia)

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

South Dakota

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Wisconsin

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

16 states with fastest spread of COVID-19

2nd wave 'is not inevitable,' Fauci says; CDC clarifies message on virus transmission — 5 COVID-19 updates

WHO warns of 'second peak' before second wave

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.