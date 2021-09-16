St. Jude physician assistant makes history on first all-civilian space flight

Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., became the youngest American to visit space when SpaceX's all-civilian flight took off Sept. 15, according to USA Today.

Ms. Arceneaux is a pediatric cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude's as a child. She is also the first person with a prosthesis to visit space.

Ms. Arceneaux joins three other crew members on the space flight: billionaire tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who chartered the flight; Sian Proctor, PhD, a community college professor from Tempe, Ariz.; and Christopher Sembroksi, a data engineer from Everett, Wash., according to The New York Times.

The crew will spend three days orbiting Earth as part of a mission that aims to raise $200 million for St. Jude, reports National Geographic.