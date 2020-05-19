Some New York hospitals allowing visitors in 2-week pilot

New York state is piloting a two-week program that will allow visitors back in hospitals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said May 19, according to Fox News.

The program, developed in coordination with the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State, will allow 16 hospitals across the state to increase visitation for family members. Visitors must wear personal protective equipment and are subject to symptom and temperature checks.

"This is getting visitors back into hospitals with the right precaution, with the right equipment," Mr. Cuomo said. "This is a pilot project to see if we can bring visitors in and do it safely."

Most New York hospital visitation was banned March 18, except for labor and delivery patients and pediatric patients. Exceptions were also made when deemed medically necessary or for patients in end-of-life situations, according to the state department of health.

Mr. Cuomo also said elective surgeries could resume in Nassau County.

