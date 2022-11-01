Physicians want to keep up, they just don't have the time: report

Physicians overwhelmingly want to keep up with new clinical data to improve experiences for them and their patients, a Doximity report found. The problem is they are often too overwhelmed to do so effectively.

Citing data from the Journal of General Internal Medicine, the report noted that physicians would have to perform clinical work almost 27 hours a day to provide guideline-recommended care.

Oncologists, one of five specialist physician groups surveyed for the report, in particular feel more overwhelmed generally by the amount of data available, with 80 percent of them saying they simply don't have the time to keep up with clinical developments usefully. That figure reduces to 68 percent overall when including the other specialist groups surveyed: neurology, endocrinology, cardiology and gastroenterology.

Physicians prefer using mobile devices over desktop computers to study new research and clinical data, the report also found. Over 77 percent of physicians believe content optimized for mobile devices is efficient, while only about 38 percent of physicians believe the same is true for content optimized for computers.

The numbers were also heavily in favor of short-form articles and videos to effectively grasp such content, the report said.