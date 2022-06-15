Outpatient clinical considerations for treating COVID-19: CDC

Paxlovid and remdesivir, which goes by the brand name Veklury, are the preferred antiviral drugs for treating eligible COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC's interim outpatient clinical considerations updated June 15.

Providers should consider the treatments for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients who meet each of the following: test positive; have mild-to-moderate symptoms; are within five days of symptom onset for Paxlovid or within seven days for Veklury; and have one or more risk factors for severe COVID-19.

Being over the age of 50, unvaccinated or not up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as specific medical conditions and behaviors are listed as risk factors; however, the CDC said, "Age is the most important risk factor for severe outcomes of COVID-19."

Additionally, the CDC lists the monoclonal antibody bebtelovimab or the antiviral molnupiravir as alternative therapies "when Paxlovid or remdesivir are not accessible or clinically appropriate."