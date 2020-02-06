Ohio hospital faces 2 more lawsuits over eggs, embryos lost in freezer malfunction

Two separate lawsuits were filed against Beachwood, Ohio-based UH Ahuja Medical Center Feb. 4, alleging a freezer malfunction destroyed eggs and embryos, according to Cleveland.com.

Due to a malfunction March 3, 2018, cryopreservation tank temperatures rose and destroyed 4,000 embryos and eggs for over 900 families.

The unidentified woman and the couple are the latest to sue University Hospitals, the system owning Ahuja. The malfunction ended the patients' dreams of having children, Joseph Peiffer and Adam Wolf, attorneys representing both the woman and the couple, said. The woman lost nine of her eggs, while the couple lost five embryos. The attorneys said their clients want to hold the hospital accountable for the losses and cited a need for better regulation in the fertility industry.

More than 200 families have already settled lawsuits against the hospital regarding the same malfunction.

University Hospitals declined to comment on the new cases, according to Cleveland.com.

