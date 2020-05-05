30K Nike shoes donated to US healthcare professionals amid pandemic

To recognize front-line workers combating COVID-19, Nike has partnered with nonprofit Good360 to donate 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse to hospitals in the U.S.

Unveiled in November 2019, the Air Zoom Pulse is designed for nurses, physicians and home health providers, with traction systems made for hospital conditions.

The 30,000 pairs will go to workers at health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Tenn., and New York City, as well as within the Veterans Health Administration. An additional 2,500 pairs will be donated to hospitals across Europe.

