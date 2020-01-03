Flu activity high and still rising, CDC says

Flu activity has been elevated for eight consecutive weeks, sickening an estimated 6.4 million people and killing 2,900 this season, according to the CDC's most recent FluView report.

Six things to know:

1. The percentage of outpatient visits for flu-like illness was 6.9 percent for the week ending Dec. 28, up from 5.1 percent a week prior.

2. About 26.3 percent of respiratory specimens tested positive for flu in the week ending Dec. 28. The CDC has confirmed 55,251 positive specimens since Sep. 29.

3. Thirty-four states experienced high flu-like illness activity, nine states experienced moderate activity and five states experienced low activity. Two states — Delaware and Idaho — experienced minimal activity.

4. Five pediatric flu deaths were reported to the CDC in the week ending Dec. 28, bringing the total count to 27 this season.

5. Forty-five states reported widespread flu activity, and four states reported regional flu activity this week. Hawaii reported local flu activity.

6. The overall flu-associated hospitalization rate increased to 9.2 per 100,000 people. The CDC has confirmed 2,667 flu-associated hospitalizations since Oct. 1.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

Flu vaccine is safe, effective, most US adults say

Doing good deeds can reduce physical pain, study finds

Judge says Texas hospital can end life support for infant

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.