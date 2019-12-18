Facebook, Instagram influencers can no longer get paid to promote vaping

Facebook and Instagram plan to ban influencers from promoting vaping, tobacco products or weapons using the "branded content" feature, CNBC reports.

"Branded content" on Instagram lets brands promote influencer posts and allows users to promote brands' services or products.

Previously, private users on Facebook could promote vaping, tobacco and weapons, even though ads could not. Theoretically, advertisers could have paid private users to promote their product. The new rule closes that loophole.

This is the first time Instagram has established restrictions regarding the type of items being promoted, a company spokesperson told CNBC, adding that the new ban will be enforced "in the coming weeks."

Branded content that promotes items such as alcohol or diet supplements will require "special restrictions" once new policies go into effect, the company said.

