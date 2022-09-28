California hospital 1st to earn new Joint Commission accreditation

Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center is the first to receive the Leading Laboratories designation from The Joint Commission and the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

It's a two-year designation that "serves as proof of Torrance Memorial's commitment to laboratory excellence and to help improve patient outcomes," The Joint Commission said in a Sept. 27 news release.

To receive the recognition, the hospital had to demonstrate excellence in four areas: elevating quality outcomes, supporting professional development, cultivating trusted leadership and promoting laboratory visibility. The Joint Commission said key initiatives that led to the hospital receiving the designation include the implemetation of lab automation to reduce the outsourcing of certain tests and reduce turn-around-time.

The designation is available to all hospitals accredited by The Joint Commission.