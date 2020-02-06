59% of EMS workers not confident they can spot sepsis in children

A survey of emergency medical service providers shows that more than half (59 percent) are not confident of being able to recognize the signs of sepsis in children.

The survey, conducted by the Sepsis Alliance and National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, polled 323 adults who have a primary role in EMS with pediatric patients and provide direct patient care. The survey was conducted last August and September.

Eight other survey findings:

1. Only 54 percent of EMS providers are "very aware" of sepsis symptoms and septic shock definition, while 51 percent are "very aware" of sepsis alert criteria.

2. Only 39 percent could correctly identify all four early signs of sepsis: fever, tachycardia, tachypnea and altered mental status.

3. Fifty-three said they believe that influenza is commonly associated with sepsis in pediatrics.

4. Sixty-two percent of EMS providers said they received pediatric sepsis training in a classroom, while 50 percent took online courses.

5. Sixty-six percent of EMS providers said that they don't often initiate treatment in the field for pediatric sepsis, despite protocols and education available.

6. One-third of EMS providers said that their organizations provide sepsis-specific protocols for pediatrics in-house (31 percent) and also provide sepsis education for pediatrics in-house (30 percent).

7. Fifty-one percent said that when a pediatric patient is showing signs of sepsis, not all hospitals initiate a sepsis protocol.

8. First responders most often take pediatric patients showing signs of sepsis to community hospitals with pediatric emergency departments, with 38 percent saying they "routinely transport" children with sepsis to these hospitals.

