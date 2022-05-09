5 systems seeking chief quality officers 

​​Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A nonprofit hospital based in Pixley, Calif., is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. Catholic Health, based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., is seeking a chief quality officer and vice president.

4. NYC Health + Hospitals is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in the Queens borough of New York City.

5. West Tennessee Healthcare, based in Jackson, is seeking a chief quality officer.