10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., seeks a CMO of population health and BayCare Physician Partners.

2. BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis, seeks a vice president and CMO for BJC Medical Group.

3. Children’s Wisconsin, based in Milwaukee, seeks a CMO.

4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

5. HCA also seeks a CNO for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

6. Prime Healthcare in Ontario, Calif., seeks a CMO for Saint Clare's Denville (N.J.) Hospital.

7. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital.

8. UHS, based in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a CMO for Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

9. Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., seeks a CMO for Valley Health Medical Group.

10. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and chief medical officer for Franciscan Medical Group.