10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a CMO for Ascension Illinois, which includes 15 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care.

2. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

3. HCA also seeks a CMO for LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

4. Hospital Sisters Healthcare System, based in Springfield, Ill., seeks a CMO for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital located in O'Fallon, Ill.

5. Mount Carmel Health System, based in Columbus, Ohio, seeks a CMO for Mount Carmel East, also in Columbus.

6. Prisma Health, based in Greenville, S.C., seeks a CMO for Prisma Health Medical Group Midlands in Columbia, S.C.

7. Providence, based in Renton, Wash., seeks a CMO for Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

8. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., seeks a chief medical and quality officer.

9. Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, Texas, seeks a chief quality and medical officer to work in Cleburne, Texas.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Ind.