$800M in cancer center gifts from 2024

Though funding models vary throughout the healthcare industry, one revenue source remains constant: the charitable gift.
Tens of millions of dollars were donated to cancer centers in 2024. Here are some of the largest gifts, as reported by Becker's:
- Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received $100 million from Herb Chambers for construction of a new Mass General Cancer Center facility.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Foundation received $8.5 million from Helen Rich to fund a breast cancer center within the TGH Cancer Institute.
- Ann Arbor, Mich.-based University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center received $50 million from Richard and Susan Rogel to create the Rogel and Blondy Center for Pancreatic Cancer.
- UChicago Medicine received $75 million from the AbbVie Foundation to support the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion, set to open in 2027.
- Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine received $25 million from the Weiser Charitable Foundation to establish the Weiser Family Center for Breast Cancer at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center.
- Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope received $150 million from A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and Tessa Stephenson Brand to fund pancreatic cancer research. It marked the largest gift in the health system's history.
- The University of California Los Angeles received $120 million from Gary Michelson, MD, and his wife, Alya Michelson, for its California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy.
- Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic received $25 million from U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Taubman and his wife, Jenny Taubman, to construct the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic received $20 million from Dwight Diercks and his wife, Dian Diercks, to establish the Heidi Diercks Krause Fund in AI Innovation for Cancer.
- Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine received $10 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Esophageal Center.
- Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia received $10.8 million from the estate of Concetta Greenberg to support pancreatic cancer research at the Marvin and Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer.
- Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center received $20 million from the family of Robert Belfer to advance research on Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.
- Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Healthcare received $15 million from an anonymous donor to establish CAR-T cell therapy and bone marrow transplant programs.
- Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine received $50 million from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust to establish the Hazel Ruby McQuain Comprehensive Cancer Hospital of the WVU Cancer Institute.
- Indianapolis-based Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center received $20 million from Julie Wood, in honor of her late husband, Tom Wood, to establish the Tom and Julie Wood Center for Lung Cancer Research.
- Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida received $50 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Center at Miami Neuroscience Institute. It marked the largest gift in the health system's history.
- University of Miami Health System's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center received $50 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.