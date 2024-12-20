$800M in cancer center gifts from 2024

Though funding models vary throughout the healthcare industry, one revenue source remains constant: the charitable gift. 

Tens of millions of dollars were donated to cancer centers in 2024. Here are some of the largest gifts, as reported by Becker's:

  1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received $100 million from Herb Chambers for construction of a new Mass General Cancer Center facility.

  2. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Foundation received $8.5 million from Helen Rich to fund a breast cancer center within the TGH Cancer Institute.

  3. Ann Arbor, Mich.-based University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center received $50 million from Richard and Susan Rogel to create the Rogel and Blondy Center for Pancreatic Cancer.

  4. UChicago Medicine received $75 million from the AbbVie Foundation to support the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion, set to open in 2027.

  5. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine received $25 million from the Weiser Charitable Foundation to establish the Weiser Family Center for Breast Cancer at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center.

  6. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope received $150 million from A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and Tessa Stephenson Brand to fund pancreatic cancer research. It marked the largest gift in the health system's history.

  7. The University of California Los Angeles received $120 million from Gary Michelson, MD, and his wife, Alya Michelson, for its California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy.

  8. Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic received $25 million from U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Taubman and his wife, Jenny Taubman, to construct the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center.

  9. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic received $20 million from Dwight Diercks and his wife, Dian Diercks, to establish the Heidi Diercks Krause Fund in AI Innovation for Cancer.

  10. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine received $10 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Esophageal Center.

  11. Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia received $10.8 million from the estate of Concetta Greenberg to support pancreatic cancer research at the Marvin and Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer.

  12. Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center received $20 million  from the family of Robert Belfer to advance research on Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

  13. Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Healthcare received $15 million from an anonymous donor to establish CAR-T cell therapy and bone marrow transplant programs.

  14. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine received $50 million from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust to establish the Hazel Ruby McQuain Comprehensive Cancer Hospital of the WVU Cancer Institute.

  15. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center received $20 million from Julie Wood, in honor of her late husband, Tom Wood,  to establish the Tom and Julie Wood Center for Lung Cancer Research.

  16. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida received $50 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Center at Miami Neuroscience Institute. It marked the largest gift in the health system's history.

  17. University of Miami Health System's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center received $50 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.

