Fox Chase gets additional $10.8M for pancreatic cancer research

Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia has been given $10.8 million to further pancreatic cancer research, it announced June 12.

The philanthropic gift is the latest in support from the estate of former philanthropist, Concetta Greenberg. The gift brings the total of Ms. Greenberg's support for the Marvin and Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute to $20 million.

The center was established at Fox Chase in 2017 with an inaugural gift from Ms. Greenberg.

The $20 million will also support two endowed chairs at the cancer center, one in pancreatic cancer research and one in pancreatic cancer surgery.