Citadel CEO gives $10M to Northwestern Medicine

In his latest healthcare philanthropic effort, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10 million to Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine.

Mr. Griffin's donation will support research and treatment advancements for patients with esophageal diseases through the newly named Kenneth C. Griffin Esophageal Center.

The center treats more than 5,000 patients annually for swallowing disorders, esophageal cancers, reflux disease and other esophageal conditions.

"Patients from around the world come to our center for evaluation and treatment of complex esophageal conditions, and we are an international destination for physician education," Ikuo Hirano, MD, director of the Kenneth C. Griffin Esophageal Center, said in a June 26 news release. "We are grateful to Mr. Griffin for his generous gift that creates amazing opportunities for our group to operate at an even higher level."

The donation to Northwestern is the most recent in a series of significant contributions from Mr. Griffin to U.S. health systems this year. Earlier this month, he donated $12 million to Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. In March, he also gave $50 million gifts to both Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida and the University of Miami Health System's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Mr. Griffin is the founder, CEO, co-chief investment officer and 80% owner of Citadel, a multinational hedge fund.