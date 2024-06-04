Ken Griffin continues healthcare giving with $12M to Hospital for Special Surgery

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin is donating $12 million to Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, marking another gift from the billionaire to hospitals in 2024.

The multiyear gift to the academic medical center will establish the Kenneth C. Griffin Research Accelerator to expedite HSS research and support construction of the HSS Kellen Tower, a new headquarters for joint replacement surgery that HSS expects to open in 2025.

HSS performs more than 12,000 hip and knee replacement surgeries annually, more than any other hospital in the country. Mr. Griffin said he is proud to support the impact of HSS "that stretches from helping elite athletes get back on the field to enabling seniors to actively engage with their grandchildren," according to a hospital news release.

The gift to HSS is Mr. Griffin's latest in a series of large gifts made to hospitals and health systems. Most recently, in March, Mr. Griffin donated $50 million to Baptist Health South Florida, marking the largest single gift in the Coral Gables, Fla.-based health system's history, and gave another $50 million to University of Miami Health System's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In 2023, Mr. Griffin gave $25 million to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami and a landmark $400 million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, marking the largest gift in the cancer center's history.

Mr. Griffin is the founder, CEO, co-chief investment officer and 80% owner of Citadel, a multinational hedge fund with $63 billion in assets under management. He moved the company's global headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022. Mr. Griffin ranks No. 33 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



