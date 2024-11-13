Tampa General to build breast cancer center with 8.5M gift

An $8.5 million donation to the Tampa General Hospital Foundation will fund a breast cancer center within the TGH Cancer Institute.

Helen Rich, an author, publisher and businesswoman, made the donation, according to a Nov. 13 news release from the health system.

Of the $8.5 million, $1 million will support the creation of a global health program in the health system's department of surgery.

The gift will also enable the TGH Cancer Institute to accelerate efforts to expand access to care in rural areas and address cancer care disparities between urban and rural communities, Eduardo Sotomayor, MD, vice president and executive director of the institute, said in the release.

Ms. Rich allocated part of the gift to fund a mural and other artwork to comfort patients, the release said.