Massachusetts General Hospital gets $100M for new cancer facility

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital has received a $100 million gift from Herb Chambers, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist, to support the construction of a new facility that will house the Mass General Cancer Center upon completion.
Five notes:
- The Philip and Susan Ragon Building is a multi-year project that will house a range of cancer care services. It includes two towers, one of which will be named the Herb Chambers Tower in honor of the gift, according to a Dec. 11 news release.
- The nearly 1 million-square-foot tower, set for competition in 2027, will offer prevention, detection, treatment and survivorship services. It will include 228 acute inpatient care beds, 32 ICU beds and an 8,000-square-foot rooftop garden.
- "Herb's bold vision and investment in our mission will allow us to offer a diverse array of services — initial consultations, labs, imaging, procedures, infusion, inpatient and ICU care — all under one roof, making it easier for patients who are undergoing treatment for cancer," David Brown, president of academic medical centers at Mass General Brigham, said in the release. "This incredibly generous gift will enhance collaboration and transform the way our exceptional clinical teams deliver cutting edge research-infused care and train the next generation of leaders in cancer care."
- Mass General Brigham unveiled a new vision for its cancer care model in September, emphasizing a focus on an integrated approach to care and research. The plan involves leveraging the hospital's network of primary care and community partners to connect patients to care as soon as possible, as well as a major focus on screening in underserved communities.
- Mr. Chambers is a Navy veteran and founder of The Herb Chambers Cos., a network of more than 60 automobile dealerships across New England. He has supported numerous healthcare and community causes, including pediatric care and research at Mass General and Mass Eye and Ear.