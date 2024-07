Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va., received a $25 million gift to grow the health system's cancer program.

The Carilion Taubman Cancer Center building will be constructed on Carilion's Riverside Campus in Roanoke and named in honor of the donors, former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Taubman and his wife, Jenny Taubman, according to a July 11 news release from Carilion Clinic.



The latest gift brings Carilion's fundraising total for the center to over $70 million.